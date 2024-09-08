2024 Week 1 Steelers Vs. Falcons Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to kick off their season on the road against the Atlanta Falcons in one hour from now. It wasn’t a peaceful morning, however, as the media was scrambling to see which of the two quarterbacks would be starting for the Steelers.

Russell Wilson’s calf started bothering him on Thursday, and that led to a questionable designation to end the week of practice. Wilson reportedly told the team he could play, but team doctors wanted to be cautious. As a result, Fields was named the starter. Kind of a wild finish to the six-month debate about the Steelers’ Week 1 starter.

Regardless, there is a game to play and Fields is now tasked with earning the Steelers their first win of the season. They will be up against Kirk Cousins as he starts the next chapter of his career in Atlanta.

Raheem Morris versus Mike Tomlin is a fun storyline as the former assistant coaches of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off as head coaches.

The Falcons defense added some big pieces to their defense late in the process with OLB Matt Judon and S Justin Simmons. They both figure to play key roles. Judon in particular should give the Steelers’ young offensive line a lot of issues.

Week 1 is finally here!

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Russell Wilson (Emergency 3rd QB)

G Isaac Seumalo

WR Roman Wilson

DL Dean Lowry

S Jalen Elliott

Falcons Inactive Players

RB Jase McClellan

CB Antonio Hamilton Sr.

DL Brandon Dorlus

OL Jovaughn Gwyn

WR Casey Washington

DL Ruke Orhorhoro

From @NFLGameDay Morning: The #Steelers will lean on a three-headed running game (Cordarrelle Patterson should get some looks) to help Justin Fields and get the road crowd going. pic.twitter.com/jipCqUNRB1 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 8, 2024

The Falcons won the toss and elected to receive. Steelers start on defense.

START OF GAME

Chris Boswell kicked it nearly perfect into the back of the landing zone. It was returned to the 29-yard line anyways.

1st and 10, Beanie Bishop Jr. made the tackle on Bijan Robinson after a gain of 6. 2nd and 4, Robinson off left end for a gain of 4 tackles by Larry Ogunjobi.

1st and 10, T.J. Watt off the edge from behind to stop the run at 4 yards. 2nd and 6, Donte Jackson nearly intercepted the pass but it bounced off his helmet. 3rd and 6, Kirk Cousins complete to Darnell Mooney for a first down.

Alex Highsmith jumped offsides. 1st and 5, Tyler Allgeier off left end for 13 yards. Keeanu Benton lost his feet on the play.

1st and 10, Robinson found the edge and slipped off a Patrick Queen tackle for a gain of 5. 2nd and 5, Cousins complete to Drake London for 8 yards.

1st and goal from the red zone, T.J. Watt made a big tackle for loss. 2nd and 13, Cousins threw the ball into the dirt with nothing there. 3rd and 13, Payton Wilson slipped off a block and prevented a touchdown! Field goal is good. 3-0 Falcons.

Here we go, it is Justin Fields time.

1st and 10, aborted snap for a gain of three somehow. 2nd and 7, Fields incomplete while on the move to Van Jefferson. Off-target throw. 3rd and 7, Fields scrambled for a gain of 12.

1st and 10, Najee Harris up the middle for 4 yards. 2nd and 6, another issue with the snap, but they recovered and pitched to Harris for a gain of 4 around the right end. 3rd and 2, Harris up the middle for 2 yards to convert.

1st and 10, Fields to Najee on a swing route but the ball was behind him. He could have caught it, but the placement was bad for an incomplete. 2nd and 10, complete to Pat Freiermuth for 4 yards. 3rd and 6, Cordarrelle Patterson right up the middle for 2 yards. Chris Boswell’s 57-yard attempt was good. Huge start for the Boz! 3-3 Even.

The kickoff resulted in a touchback.

1st and 10, Cousins swing pass to Robinson for 9 yards. 2nd and 1, Deshon Elliott picked off Cousins over the middle. Pressure by Ogunjobi forced the bad pass.

1st and 10, Fields complete to George Pickens, but for a loss of 5. 2nd and 15, Fields scrambled for 3 yards. 3rd and 12, complete to Pickens on a great pass for a first down.

1st and 10, Jaylen Warren tackled for a loss behind the line. 2nd and 11, Harris up the middle for 8 yards. He was tackled by his facemask, but it didn’t get called. 3rd and 3 after the Falcons timeout, complete to Pickens for a first down right at the line to gain.

END OF 1ST QUARTER 3-3 EVEN

1st and 10, a little trickery with an end around to Pickens and he was tackled for a loss of 10 after trying to reverse it with nothing there. 2nd and 20, Harris off right end for 2 yards. 3rd and 18, Patterson for 6 yards to get into field goal range. Chris Boswell’s 51-yard attempt was good. 6-3 Steelers.