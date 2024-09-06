2024 Stock Watch – QB Russell Wilson

Player: QB Russell Wilson

Stock Value: Down

Reasoning: While we don’t know if Russell Wilson’s calf tightness is anything concerning, it is a valuable reminder. The calf injury he suffered at the start of training camp is something that can linger for some time. Even assuming he plays on Sunday, this could be an ongoing issue for weeks, even months to come.

The Steelers went so hard for Russell Wilson this offseason that Kenny Pickett decided to leave town. Now we’re not even sure if Wilson has two legs to stand on, one limited by an injured calf. After dealing with the issue since the start of training camp, he experienced calf tightness in yesterday’s practice.

The messaging from the team is calming and unbothered, but national sources paint a more nuanced picture. While it’s still early, staples like Adam Schefter call Wilson’s Sunday availability into question. Considering he hasn’t even played a game yet, it’s fair to say things could be going better.

We should know later today how much there is to worry about on the immediate horizon, though. If Wilson practices fully today, he should be a safe bet to play on Sunday. Even if he doesn’t, he could still play. But whether he does or doesn’t, that doesn’t mean the worries are over.

Calf injuries can linger for some time, especially for a quarterback like Russell Wilson who relies on his mobility. If he can’t reposition the pocket and make plays off-script, he is going to be limited. In the event that his calf presents that problem, the Steelers will have a decision to make.

Namely, at what point is a diminished Russell Wilson a lesser option than playing Justin Fields? It’s not like we’re talking about the Bengals deciding between Joe Burrow and Jake Browning. The Steelers have 35-year-old Wilson, he of three consecutive losing records, fending off Fields.

One can only hope that this is just a blip on the radar and we won’t have to think about Russell Wilson’s calf again for as long as we live. I’ve certainly had my fill of wondering how it’s doing over the past month or so. I’m sure you have as well.

