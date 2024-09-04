2024 Stock Watch – G Spencer Anderson

Player: G Spencer Anderson

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: In so many words, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced Spencer Anderson as a starter for the opener yesterday. With LG Isaac Seumalo out due to a pectoral strain, he classed Anderson as the next man up. That means, if there ever was a competition with Mason McCormick, he won.

At least three-fifths of the Steelers’ starting offensive line for the season opener will have less than a year of starting experience, thanks to an injury suffered by LG Isaac Seumalo. Because of his absence, a player with no experience at all will have to fill in. That player, head coach Mike Tomlin announced yesterday, is Spencer Anderson.

Multiple beat writers indicated that Anderson compete with rookie Mason McCormick to serve as Seumalo’s fill-in. If there was any kind of competition, in fact, then Anderson obviously won. He had two advantages in being a second-year player and spending more team with the first-team offensive line. Now he is set for his first real playing time of his NFL career.

A 2023 seventh-round pick out of Maryland, Spencer Anderson earned his roster spot that year through his versatility. This year, he settled into the guard position as his focus, and it paid off. While he still has tackle and center in his quiver, he is firing his arrow directly at guard.

Whether he hits the bull’s eye remains to be seen. We will judge that based on his performance, as well as what comes next. Even though Anderson is set to start the opener, I don’t know that he is etched in stone as the primary reserve. What if he struggles and Seumalo misses another game—would they consider turning to McCormick? You don’t want to juggle the line too much, but when dealing with a short-term situation, it’s more manageable. The Steelers and every other team have had to juggle their options in such scenarios before.

But based on his performance this offseason, I don’t see any reason to assume the worst. Spencer Anderson should turn in a solid performance, even if this is his first true experience. Of course, you can’t gain experience without playing, and now he finally has his chance.

