Zierlein: Troy Fautanu ‘Is Bringing Nasty Back’ To Steelers O-lIne

When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted OT Troy Fautanu 20th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, it was a bit of a surprise. Not because Fautanu didn’t fit a need – he did. It was more of a surprise that he was available 20th overall.

Fautanu came out of the University of Washington with a bit of a physical reputation. Former Steelers executive Doug Whaley called him a “junkyard dog” due to his aggressive nature. Just the kind of descriptor Steelers fans want in their offensive lineman. That mentality combined with his physical gifts means he could make a big impact in 2024.

“There could be three rookie starters on the Pittsburgh offense, including Roman Wilson and Zach Frazier, but Fautanu is the player to highlight here,” Lance Zierlein wrote in his article profiling one rookie difference-maker for each team on NFL.com. “He’s a very athletic big man who should be able to handle NFL rush quickness, but more importantly, he has a chance to remind longtime Steelers fans of the physical brand of offensive linemen they grew up watching. Fautanu is bringing nasty back.”

That last phrase should be music to the ears of Steelers fans everywhere. We know that new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith loves to run the football. So do the Steelers. Having another offensive lineman who wants to exert his will on defenders is a big positive.

As for what rookie will have the biggest impact on the Steelers, that situation is a little more cloudy. Now, Wilson is missing valuable time in training camp and the preseason due to his ankle injury which hampers his early impact. That leaves Frazier and Fautanu on the offense.

Zach Frazier and Troy Fautanu need to earn their starting spots. But in terms of positions, offensive tackle will always be more visible than center. Unless a center is getting knocked flat or screwing up snaps, it’s not as watched by the regular fan as offensive tackle. Granted, this is the Steelers who are known for Hall of Fame centers, so just keep an eye on Frazier.

So Fautanu’s performance, one way or another, will be closely watched by all. If he plays well, it’s going to be a big boost for the Steelers.

One other name that Zierlein did not mention is third-round LB Payton Wilson. While Wilson won’t be the starter and will be behind Elandon Roberts and Patrick Queen, he could see the field as a rotational linebacker. And he has the speed and playmaking ability to turn heads.

Regardless of the top choice, a number of Steelers rookies have a chance to carve out a role in 2024 and help the team.