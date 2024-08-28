Zach Frazier ‘Hasn’t Performed Or Behaved Like A Rookie,’ Says Mike Tomlin

With Nate Herbig out for the year, Zach Frazier is the starting center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He may have been a second-round pick, but Frazier likely would have gone much higher if not for injury concerns and positional value. While he’s only a rookie, Frazier seems to have earned the confidence of Mike Tomlin.

“I feel really comfortable with Zach,” Tomlin said Wednesday on The Rich Eisen Show. “Zach is not a young guy. Zach had an extended career at West Virginia. I think Zach is older than Broderick Jones, for instance, who is our second-year tackle. I think it’s reflected in how he conducts himself and how he plays. He hasn’t performed or behaved like a rookie. I’m getting a solid level of comfort with what he’s capable of doing.”

It’s clear that Tomlin has no doubts regarding Frazier’s ability to play at the level of a starter. Based on how he played in the preseason, that’s warranted. Frazier still had hiccups every once in a while, but he was as gritty and tough as he seemed in college. He might need to take steps in pass protection, but when the Steelers run the ball, Frazier should be clearing lanes.

Tomlin continued to praise Frazier, although he made sure to preface that by saying the latter has yet to play in an NFL regular-season game.

“Obviously, you don’t get a chance to do it until you do. I’ll save final analysis for when we come out of Atlanta, but I have no fear regarding his capabilities or how he’s gonna behave in those circumstances,” he said. “I’ve seen enough of him in this process that that’s not on my radar in terms of angst or anxiety.”

Considering how awful the Steelers’ center position has been since Maurkice Pouncey retired, that should be music to every fan’s ears. Kendrick Green was the last rookie who had a shot at the starting center job, and his entire Steelers career was filled with angst and anxiety. Veteran Mason Cole was a slight step up, but he still wasn’t good enough.

Frazier might not make the Pro Bowl this year, but if he can be steady and reliable, then the Steelers will be more than happy to have him on the team. He just needs to stay healthy, mainly because the Steelers’ depth at center is abysmal. Ryan McCollum is the top backup, which does not inspire loads of confidence.

Pouncey was the linchpin of the Steelers’ offensive line for years, and although Frazier may never reach those heights, he could have a similar impact when it comes to leadership. That could be more important than anything. The best offensive lines are tight-knit units that communicate perfectly. Hopefully Frazier can help the Steelers get closer to that point.