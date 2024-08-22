Yahoo Sports Insider: Steelers Believe 2025 Starting QB Is On The Roster

With two preseason games out of the way, Mike Tomlin maintains that Russell Wilson is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting quarterback. But after sitting out most of training camp with a calf injury and then a lackluster preseason debut against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday evening, it is fair to wonder if Justin Fields has gained ground in the competition.

Both quarterbacks are entering the final year of their deals. The Steelers have a crucial decision ahead of them. Whether that is extending Wilson— which there was reportedly mutual interest of doing after the season—or rolling with the 25-year-old Fields, their ultimate decision could help shape the next few seasons of Steelers football.

Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson posted a QB competition update on X earlier this week. He noted that the Steelers believe their future starter is on the roster. He also gets the sense that Fields could overtake Wilson as QB1.

“The brain trust believes the 2025 starting QB is on this roster. Time is running out for Russell Wilson to show he can be a dependable starter,” Robinson wrote. “Meanwhile, the internal feel is that Fields’ exceptional running/playmaking could cover for his still-developing passing ability. Heading to the preseason finale, Fields has a better chance than ever to win this job.”

1. #Steelers believe the 2025 QB is on the roster. Who that is…has yet to be decided. But Fields has a better shot than ever to be the guy. 2. 3rd round WR Roman Wilson was positioned before an ankle injury to be a key contributor. He still can be, but the absence is hurting. pic.twitter.com/6iXxgZsnIi — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 20, 2024

Robinson spent a day at one of the Steelers’ practices and these were some of his observations. It is worth noting that his visit would have taken place before the second preseason game. Neither quarterback had a particularly impressive showing in that game. They played five drives each and managed just three total points.

Wilson was sacked three times and dealt with some pre-snap penalties that kept the offense behind the chains and out of rhythm. Fields put together some longer drives but left a lot to be desired as a passer.

Fields did make two pretty impressive plays that are unique to his skill set. He had a 20-yard scramble and also completed a 19-yard pass along the sideline after escaping what looked like a certain sack. The playmaking ability is there, but is it really enough to cover for—as Robinson labeled it—his “still-developing” passing ability?

Tomlin should speak to the media later today and give an update on who is playing and what to expect from the third preseason game. I doubt that the pecking order in this preseason game will change between Wilson and Fields, but it seems entirely possible that they could split the game as they did last week. If Wilson struggles and Fields takes a step forward, we will see just how accurate Robinson’s read of the situation is.