WR Dez Fitzpatrick Shows How To Make The 53

So you want to make an NFL 53-man roster? And you’re not a first-round pick, high-prized free agent, or someone teeming with elite talent. The good news is there’s still a path. The bad news is it won’t be easy. If you want an outline of how to do it, WR Dez Fitzpatrick is showing how.

Entering camp on the bubble and sitting there throughout the summer, perhaps losing a little ground as camp wore on, Fitzpatrick needed to step up Saturday against the Buffalo Bills. Step up he did.

A breakdown of the three ways he impacted the team. And the blueprint everyone else in his shoes should follow.

Block

If you’re a wide receiver in this offense, you better block. Gone are the loafs and disinterest the room has shown in past years. Under OC Arthur Smith and WRs Coach Zach Azzanni, you better put your face in the fan and run your feet. Fitzpatrick consistently puts forth that effort.

Clips below show it. Whether it was stalk blocks on the perimeter against a cornerback, cracks on crunch runs, finding and picking up a free defender on a Justin Fields scramble, and straining to stick and drive his feet, Fitzpatrick was a positive blocker in the Steelers’ second preseason game.

WR Dez Fitzpatrick blocked his butt off against the Bills. With a special teams tackle, he's doing the little things to push and make the 53. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/s336SiODFJ — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 20, 2024

Fitzpatrick showed what a good blocking receiver looks like. Most of it is just want-to and effort, the other sliver-good technique.

Make A Play On Special Teams

If Dez Fitzpatrick makes the team, it’ll be through special teams. That’s his path. It’s how he made a late 2023 summer surge and stuck to the practice squad. And it’s how he’ll separate himself from the other speedy, veteran receivers in the room. Fitzpatrick has served as one of the Steelers’ starting gunners in both preseason games. But his impact came on the kick coverage team, serving as L1 and the contain guy. Late in the game, he made the solo tackle, preventing the returner from gaining the edge.

He made the stop at the 22-yard line, an eight-yard advantage compared to a touchback that would’ve put the ball at the 30. That’s a big-time play that gets the special teams coordinator banging the table for you.

Stand Out On Your Side Of The Ball

While Fitzpatrick isn’t going to see much, if any, time as a receiver, it’s still nice to make a play. He did late against Buffalo, on the receiving end of Justin Fields’ great scramble escape. Fitzpatrick got open and showed concentration and body control to track the ball even as it was tipped to make the grab and stay inbounds.

Fitzpatrick led the team in receiving and made an overall positive impression there.

Final Thoughts

That’s how you boost your stock. Do the little things, play with effort, show value on special teams. Fitzpatrick’s spot isn’t locked up. His best way to make the 53 is become a clear-cut starting gunner and he’s still struggled there. His overall reps haven’t been strong, including falling down and getting wrecked by a vice on one punt against Buffalo. Pittsburgh could still consider adding an outside corner/safety/receiver who can be a high-level gunner.

But this was progress. Dez Fitzpatrick is closer to the 53 after the Bills game than he was before it. Another performance like this might punch his ticket.