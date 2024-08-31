‘Wouldn’t Even Think He’s Coming Off An ACL’: Cory Trice Jr. Looks Fluid In Ascent Up Steelers’ Depth Chart

At least as of this writing, it looks as though Cory Trice Jr. will be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ primary reserve outside cornerback entering the 2024 season. That is a remarkable turnaround after missing his rookie season as a late-round pick following a torn ACL. While he spent this offseason rehabbing and losing valuable on-field reps, he is where he needs to be. Even if he isn’t perhaps quite where he would like to be.

“He’s been attacking that role”, Dale Lolley quoted starting CB Donte Jackson as saying about Trice via the Steelers’ website. “You wouldn’t even think he’s coming off an ACL the way he’s been just attacking the meeting room, walk-throughs and practice. I’ve been excited to just watch him grow throughout this process”.

A seventh-round selection out of Purdue in 2023, Cory Trice Jr. was an intriguing size prospect. He came with major medical red flags due to a previous knee injury, which is why he nearly fell out of the draft in the first place. It was almost poetic cruelty when he tore his ACL on the first day of padded practices last year.

It’s been a long road for Trice since then, yet it’s impressive how far he has come. He managed to open training camp ready to contribute, but the team held him back at first. He only saw limited work early in the preseason but played more later on. Without a lot of depth ahead of him, he is sort of the last man standing. But the Steelers, and his teammates, want to see how far he can take things.

“That’s definitely a good feeling, especially coming from a guy like him”, Trice said about Jackon’s comments. “He’s been in the league for a long time, he’s played a lot of ball. So, if it comes from a guy like that, it’s definitely big”.

Trice played 66 snaps on defense during the preseason, most extensively in the second week with 29 snaps. According to Pro Football Focus, he recorded four tackles, including three solo, allowing three catches on three targets but for all of five yards. While he did not record an interception or pass defensed, he graded out well at 81.3 overall.

Of course, the eye test tells us the same thing that Pro Football Focus does, for those who don’t care. Not that Trice’s opponents concern themselves with the road he’s taken to reach this point. “When I get out there, nobody else cares about my injury”, he said. “So, I’m at that point where I don’t think about it”.

As mentioned, Trice right now projects as the principal backup behind Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson. The only other outside cornerback on the 53-man roster is Darius Rush with veteran Anthony Averett on the practice squad. One imagines Trice will retain that role until he proves he can’t handle it. Meanwhile, he is just waiting for the coaches to call his name, ready to contribute however asked.