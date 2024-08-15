With Troy Fautanu Injured, Broderick Jones ‘Can’t Worry About Left Tackle’ Right Now

Broderick Jones might be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ left tackle of the future. But he’s their right tackle of the present. While Troy Fautanu recovers from the MCL sprain suffered in Friday’s preseason opener, Jones is back at right tackle, the spot he’s spent most of his time since replacing Chukwuma Okorafor midway through his rookie season.

Speaking to reporters following Thursday’s joint practice against the Buffalo Bills, Jones said his focus isn’t on protecting the blindside.

“I really can’t worry about left tackle right now,” Jones said as tweeted by 93.7 The Fan. “I have to do my job on the right side. I’m not trying to think about that right now because I’m not playing left tackle right now.”

#Steelers Broderick Jones on staying at right tackle while Fautanu injured

“While Troy hurt, I really can’t worry about left tackle right now. I have to do my job on the right side. I’m not trying to think about that right now because I’m not playing left tackle right now.” — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) August 15, 2024

In the week before Fautanu was injured, it seemed the Steelers were in the process of making a switch. Fautanu saw two straight practices working as the first-team right tackle as Moore and Jones split left tackle reps, Moore getting the initial snaps before giving way to Jones. With Fautanu recovering, Jones resumed his right tackle role, the only change being him seeing more second-team snaps as he occasionally doubled up on the right side.

Speaking to reporters Thursday about the tackle situation, Tomlin said he doesn’t believe Fautanu’s injury had an impact on Jones’ role.

“I don’t know that it changes,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel when asked if Jones’ left tackle reps would change because of the injury. “Versatility is an asset of his. He’s played both throughout. I’d imagine that will continue. And I don’t know that Troy’s circumstances has anything to do with, with [Jones] being versatile for us.”

Though Fautanu may not return this preseason, the PPG’s Gerry Dulac believes Fautanu will start Week 1 and framed a left tackle battle between Dan Moore Jr. and Broderick Jones. While Jones has the pedigree and higher ceiling, the team has stuck with Moore longer than most anticipated. Jones struggled against the Texans and has a bulky brace on his right arm that could be impacting his play. There’s no exact figure but of Jones’ summer camp reps, the vast majority came on the right side. A guess of 50 left tackle reps between training camp and the first preseason game seems like a solid estimation.

Pittsburgh has shown an unwavering confidence in Jones’ ability to flip between either tackle spot, playing where needed. What that misses is a young player with limited college experience who needs reps, stability, and a concrete plan. Right now, Jones’ role for the opener is murky.