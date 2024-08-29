Will Steelers Ride With Beanie Bishop Jr. Or Try To Upgrade?

Will the Steelers ride with Beanie Bishop Jr. as their slot cornerback, or try to upgrade?

At least as of this writing, the Steelers don’t have many options for slot defenders. There is basically Beanie Bishop Jr. and then a handful of guys who could play in the slot. Bishop is the only true slot cornerback on the 53, but some others have worked inside a bit. The Steelers have even used Darius Rush and Cory Trice Jr. in the slot as potential tight end erasers.

Of course, the Steelers also have some safeties who could play in the slot, like Damontae Kazee and Jalen Elliott. But they wouldn’t put Kazee in the starting lineup in the slot and ask him to play 50-plus snaps. Yet are they really going to ask that of Bishop, now?

The Steelers lost a number of slot options along the way during training camp due to injuries. Grayland Arnold was one key injury, and they also parted with Josiah Scott before that. Thomas Graham Jr. pushed late, but the Steelers didn’t keep him on the roster, only Bishop.

While Bishop had a good offseason, he didn’t finish strong due to injury. He missed the second preseason game, and then he only played in the second half of the finale because he didn’t get enough practice as he recovered.

All in all, the slot cornerback position seems like a primary area the Steelers might target to upgrade. They did not win any waiver claims, but that doesn’t mean they can’t still add somebody. Beanie Bishop Jr. may well prove capable of doing exactly what the Steelers need, but are they comfortable finding out? At least, are they willing to let him give it a go without a viable fallback option?

Of course, the Steelers will get Cameron Sutton back after eight games, but that’s nearly half the season. What happens if, by Week 4, it’s obvious that Bishop is in over his head? I suppose that’s what makes me and Mike Tomlin different: I live in my fears. Definitely the only difference between the two of us.

