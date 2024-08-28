‘Whatever It Takes To Find Another Touchdown’: Russell Wilson On Board With Justin Fields Packages

He might be QB1 for the Pittsburgh Steelers entering the 2024 season, but Russell Wilson is not opposed with coming off the field at times for backup Justin Fields.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday following head coach Mike Tomlin’s announcement that he would be QB1, Wilson said he was open to the possibility of Fields coming into games in certain packages.

“Hey, listen, I think that obviously Justin’s ability to find the end zone over the years…I’ve been able to score a lot of touchdowns, too, as well,” Wilson said of a potential package for Fields, according to video via the Post-Gazette on YouTube. “Listen, whatever it takes to find another touchdown in there. It’s always a good thing.”

Though Wilson is the starting quarterback and earned the nod from Tomlin ahead of the season opener on Sept. 8 against the Atlanta Falcons, Tomlin did state that a special package for Fields is on the table, one that would theoretically utilize his dual-threat abilities.

It’s something that has been talked about quite a bit throughout the offseason since the Steelers acquired Fields via trade. He’s the type of quarterback who can’t just sit on the bench all season long, not with his rushing abilities at the very least.

His ability as a runner at the position is truly elite. With Arthur Smith calling plays for the Steelers, it would be wise to add Fields into the fold in the run game, giving defenses something else to have to game plan against weekly.

Tomlin seemingly likes the idea, saying in an interview with Rich Eisen that his good friend Raheem Morris, the head coach of the Falcons, should be prepared for it.

What that special package looks like remains to be seen. But it certainly is something to get excited about, especially for an offense that struggled to score points last season and had to completely reshape itself this offseason with the hiring of Smith, the signing of Wilson and the trade for Fields.

There is the old saying though that if you have two QBs, you have none, courtesy of the late, great John Madden. That very much may be true. But Fields can’t rot on the bench all season long. The Steelers will have to be creative, and that seemingly centers on special packages, giving opposing defenses something more to have to worry about.

It’s smart, and it’s good to hear Wilson is on board with it.