‘We’re All Playing:’ Russell Wilson Says Starting Offense Will Suit Up Versus Lions

Through two preseason games, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting offense hasn’t been up to par. So the first teamers get a third crack at it this weekend. Though some teams will rest their starters for this weekend’s slate of preseason finale contests, the Steelers are full speed ahead with their offense, including QB Russell Wilson.

Wilson spoke with reporters Wednesday and indicated the starting offense will suit up Saturday afternoon against the Detroit Lions.

“Yeah, we’re playing,” Wilson said via The Trib’s Chris Adamski. “We’re all playing. I’m excited to be back out on the field.”

Russell Wilson says all (most, surely) of the Steelers starters will play in the preseason finale Saturday pic.twitter.com/2KBXTiJw9J — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 21, 2024

Wilson didn’t indicate how much the first-team offense will play. That could be based on its performance against the Lions. A strong showing could mean one or two drives while more of the same might have the starters on the field for most of the first half.

Russell Wilson made his Steelers debut Saturday night against the Buffalo Bills. It was one to forget. Wilson and the starting offense put up zero points on five possessions, getting one more drive than Mike Tomlin outlined heading into the matchup. The closest they came was a 52-yard field goal attempt that K Chris Boswell missed. Wilson was under duress throughout, sacked three times, and the offense struggled to record a first down, yet alone get deep into Bills’ territory.

Mike Tomlin will hold his pre-game press conference Thursday afternoon where he’ll outline his plan for the game. But it sounds like he’s already decided on giving the offense more time to jell and have something the starters can hang their hat on before Week 1. While preseason results aren’t indicative of regular season outcomes, last year was proof of that, the newness on offense and its growing pains require more reps.

“Last week was great to be out there for the first time. Putting the pads on and everything else…I think the big thing for us is just executing and making our plays and doing our thing,” Wilson said.

Pittsburgh’s offense played behind the sticks far too often last week and was consistently in third and long. Of their six third-down chances with Wilson in the game, the Steelers needed an average of 9.5 yards. They converted only once. A stronger running game, better protection, and more first-down success are all key in staying on schedule and showing some life on offense.

The Steelers can’t get warmed up to 2024. The end of their schedule is difficult, and the start isn’t easy either, on the road at Atlanta and Denver the first two weeks before hosting the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3. In a competitive AFC North and conference at-large, there’s little margin for error. Though it’s not time to panic, the Steelers’ rebuilt offense has shown nothing but errors.