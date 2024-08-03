‘We Need Offensive Guys Who Can Win In That Space’: Mike Tomlin Making Flats Point Of Emphasis In Camp

As NFL offenses have evolved, space has become increasingly important. If schemes can create space, and offenses use it effectively, they immediately become better.

Take the Air Raid offense. Popularized at the college level, many of its concepts are based around that. Getting your playmakers the ball in space and letting them work. I talked to Chicago Bears rookie Austin Reed about this at the Shrine Bowl, and he shared some interesting tidbits with me.

“We’ve seen successful NFL offenses use this as well in recent years,” Reed said. “One area of focus has been on the flats, a place where lots of big plays start.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers, a team that hasn’t exactly been known for its explosiveness on offense, are focusing on the flats at training camp and ran some one-on-ones on the sideline today at training camp. Here’s what head coach Mike Tomlin had to say about the team’s focus on it, per SteelersLive:

Coach Tomlin talks to the media after #SteelersCamp practice on Saturday, August 3: pic.twitter.com/1njX3sSI7r — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) August 3, 2024

“We need offensive guys that can win in that space and turn short to long,” Tomlin said. “We need defenders that can consistently make that tackle and get their fist in the air, for example, on third down. It’s a really fundamental thing. Not a lot’s talked about it, but being efficient in the flat is significant. We gotta defend the pylon in the red zone. We can’t get beat to the flat. Let’s be honest, Kansas City’s probably won the last two Super Bowls in the flat. That’s fertile territory of real estate that we gotta acclimate ourselves to see who can make plays in it.”

What’s important to realize — and something Tomlin is emphasizing to his team — is that the league’s cards are face up on the table. The Chiefs aren’t the only offense that knows this one simple trick that gives them a leg up on the rest of the league. Every team has the concept; Kansas City just executes it better than anyone else right now, which is it wins.

And it’s not only about doing it on offense. Especially playing in such a high-powered offensive division, taking away the flat from other teams is vital. You let someone like Joe Burrow or Lamar Jackson get comfortable throwing over there and it’s going to be an uphill battle.

It’s only training camp, and the team is going to try many different drills, but it is nice to see Tomlin updating his philosophy to try and keep up with the rest of the league. For as old school as he is, he does know that the times are always changing.

It’s crucial for Pittsburgh to not be left behind in the Stone Age.