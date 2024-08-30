We Miss You, 4th Preseason Game Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

It’s been another busy week for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Tuesday meant cutdown day as the team reduced its roster from 91 to 53. The most notable moves were keeping DL Logan Lee as the eighth man on the 53 and S Jalen Elliott making it as the fifth safety, though his inclusion makes sense from a special teams standpoint and knowing that rookie Ryan Watts will miss all of 2024.

Pittsburgh designated a pair of players to return from IR later this season in OT Dylan Cook and EDGE Jeremiah Moon. CB Cam Sutton officially went to the Reserve/Suspended list while ILB Cole Holcomb was placed on Reserve/PUP.

Since then, the Steelers have set their practice squad and gotten bad (and good) news on OG Isaac Seumalo. Seumalo suffered a pec injury during Wednesday’s practice, but it seems to be best-case scenario, the ninth-year veteran expected to only miss a month compared to what could’ve been a season-ending injury.

Normally, this is where the fourth preseason would go. Alas, it’s gone forever. Instead, the team is off through the weekend before hitting the practice field on Monday when it’ll officially be game week against the Atlanta Falcons. A game that Russell Wilson will start, Mike Tomlin announcing the decision Wednesday afternoon.

And oh yeah, the Brandon Aiyuk saga is over. You might be happy, you might be disappointed, but we’re all relieved.

As always, we’ll keep you updated with anything that happens along the way.

Recap of 2024 Preseason Finale Weekend Friday Night Five Questions

The 2024 Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions contest is almost here! Next week’s questions count! But check out how you did this past week.

Question 1: The Steelers jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the Detroit Lions. But third string quarterback Hendon Hooker helped the Lions overtake the Steelers, 24-17, in the battle of the backups. Eleven of 19 Steelers Depot respondents predicted the loss, but from now on, the games matter.

Question 2: Russell Wilson started the game, throwing a 32-yard pass to George Pickens on 3rd and 11. Then Cordarrelle Patterson scored on a 31-yard run. Two huge chunk plays on the Steelers’ first touchdown drive with Wilson under center. Eleven of 19 respondents said Russell Wilson would lead Pittsburgh on a scoring drive.

Question 3: Jeremiah Moon did not play in the preseason finale. Kyron Johnson played in all three preseason games. Craig M hedged his bet and said both would make the initial 53-man roster. Pete went in the opposite direction and said neither would make it. Twelve respondents picked Johnson while five stuck with Moon. Neither made the 53-man roster. The Steelers waived Johnson and placed Moon on the reserve injured but designated to return list. Impressive job Pete!

Question 4: Steelers Depot respondents believed the Steelers would keep six wide receivers on their initial 53-man roster. The 19 respondents went with George Pickens (19), Calvin Austin III (19), Van Jefferson (18), Roman Wilson (13), and Scotty Miller (13). No other wide receiver on the current Steelers roster received a vote. But three respondents saw the Steelers picking up a wide receiver from outside. Steven Small and Pete believe it will be off waivers or a free agent. Peter-Petersen picked Indianapolis Colts receiver Alec Pierce. A bold response. Two of the three are international Depot respondents, one from Germany and the other the UK. Only four people identified the five receivers kept on the initial 53-man roster: Pickens, Jefferson, Austin, Wilson, and Miller.

Question 5: Wednesday came and Brandon Aiyuk attended 49ers practice. He signed a long-term contract extension with San Francisco Thursday. No one predicted Brandon Aiyuk becoming a Steeler by this past Wednesday.

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Wilson TD Drive? Moon or Johnson to 53? WRs Who Make Initial 53 Aiyuk a Steeler by Wednesday? SD Consensus Yes Yes Jeremiah Moon 6 – see Q4 No Correct Answers No Yes Neither 5 – see Q4 No

We appreciate everyone responding to the Friday Night Five Questions! Next week, we’ll be in the regular season. We of course have our Steelers Depot Friday Night Five Questions regular season contest with your chance to win some cash.

***IMPORTANT***

For those interested. Once the regular season starts, Steelers Depot will kick off the Friday Night Five Questions contest administered by David Orochena (Beaver Falls Hosiery). For the fifth year – we will have weekly winners!

Here is how it will work:

Each week we’ll ask five questions with an extra tiebreaker. The person with the best score is the winner. In the case of a tie, the person with the closest response to the tiebreaker will win. If a tie remains, the $25 weekly pot will be evenly split. The weekly winner can opt to receive a Steelers Depot Polo shirt in lieu of cash.

We will also track cumulative points for correct answers all the way through the questions posed the Friday before the last regular-season game. Answering all five questions correctly will gain a five-point bonus toward your cumulative score. The tiebreaker questions are not part of the cumulative score. Steelers Depot awards one point each week that a respondent answers the questions – a participation point. The contest will begin with the Sept. 6, 2024 , Friday Night Five Questions.

Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your responses, they are recorded on a spreadsheet. Sometimes folks revise their responses prior to kickoff. If you need to revise an answer, the best way you can ensure that we accurately record your final answers is replying to your original response and NOT editing it.

Generally, the response window will remain open until kickoff for game-related questions. Steelers Depot may establish other cutoffs for questions such as active versus inactive players that occur prior to kickoff.

Steelers Depot reserves sole discretion on scoring questions and the point totals for each question. Only one profile name can accumulate points (no sharing between handles). Let’s keep it fun. We’ll offer a cash prize and a Steelers Depot Polo shirt for the top three finishers, but you must have a PayPal account to collect. First Prize: $100; Second Prize: $75; Third Prize: $25.

Some Steelers Depot respondents are independently wealthy or just genuinely nice people. They may choose not to collect their winnings. In that case, or for any unclaimed winnings, the money will go to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. If you want to direct your winnings to a different charity, please collect them and donate directly. Alternatively, you can choose to kick your winnings back into the kitty to spice it up.

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.