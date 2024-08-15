Watch: What I Liked Best From Arthur Smith In Steelers’ OC Debut

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re breaking down Pittsburgh Steelers’ Arthur Smith in his offensive coordinator debut for the team. While this is the preseason with little game planning done, we still got a sense of the foundations of Smith’s offense and what he can offer to maximize the team’s personnel.

We examine several clips from Friday’s game against the Houston Texans, highlighting Smith’s effective and creative low red zone calls.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.