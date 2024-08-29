Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 22)

Aug. 29, 2024 – Episode 22 —

On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I start by discussing the Steelers’ 53-man roster and our biggest takeaways, including the team keeping just three outside linebackers, having just Beanie Bishop Jr. at slot corner, and more.

We then move into a discussion about LG Isaac Seumalo’s injury and what that means for the offensive line to start the season. Will the starter out be Mason McCormick or Spencer Anderson while Seumalo is out? We each give our opinions on the matter.

For the third topic, we talk about Russell Wilson officially being named the starting quarterback. Mike Tomlin said it was a tough decision and strongly hinted at some package plays for Justin Fields.

Thank you for joining us for this 28-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

