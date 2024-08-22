Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 21)

Aug. 22, 2024 – Episode 21 —

On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I start by recapping the second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills last Saturday. We discuss the QB battle and the performances of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. We also talk about the performance of the offensive line with a focus on Broderick Jones’ terrible day.

We then move into a discussion on center depth after Nate Herbig was placed on IR. Zach Frazier will be the starter, but who is the backup? We talk about some internal options and whether the Steelers will have to look outside the organization for depth.

For the third topic, we talk about which positions might need some veteran additions after roster cutdowns next Tuesday, including slot corner, wide receiver, special teamers.

We wrap up the show answering a listener question about Calvin Austin III.

Thank you for joining us for this 27-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

