Watch: The Depot 180 — August 30 — Episode 446

Episode 446 — Aug. 30, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers filled out their practice squad with 16 players with the addition of Quez Watkins on Friday evening. In today’s episode, I discuss the practice squad players and the new additions from outside the organization. I also talk about missing out on Brandon Aiyuk and a crazy three-way trade proposal that was on the table at one point.

