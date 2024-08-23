Watch: The Depot 180 — August 23 — Episode 444

Episode 444 — Feb. 23, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The second preseason game was another disappointment for the Steelers, but they have a chance to make things right with the finale tomorrow against the Detroit Lions. In today’s episode, I discuss some of the key takeaways from the second preseason game. I also talk about Nate Herbig’s injury, center depth, Broderick Jones’ struggles and more.

