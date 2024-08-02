Watch: The Depot 180 — August 2 — Episode 439

Episode 439 — Aug. 2, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Friday night lights practice is taking place place tonight, so I talk about all the latest to prepare you for the most anticipated practice of training camp. I discuss the quarterback situation with Russell Wilson still sitting out and some roster moves that took place, as well as the Cole Holcomb contract restructure that happened earlier today. I also talk about a pair of training camp fights this week at practice.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.