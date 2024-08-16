Watch: The Depot 180 — August 16 — Episode 443

Episode 443 — Aug. 16, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Russell Wilson will be making his preseason debut for the Steelers on Saturday evening against the Buffalo Bills. In today’s episode, I preview the upcoming preseason game and some position battles to watch, including center and slot corner. I also discuss Broderick Jones and whether he will get some work on the left side once the first-team offense exits the game.

