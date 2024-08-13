Watch: The Depot 180 — August 13 — Episode 442

Episode 442 — Aug. 13, 2024

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Steelers fell to the Texans in their preseason opener. The game was defined by sloppy play in all three phases for the Steelers, but there were some positives to take away from individual players as well. In today’s episode, I recap the various aspects of the preseason opener and talk about Troy Fautanu’s performance at right tackle. I also discuss Troy Fautanu reportedly set to start Week 1 and the latest in the Brandon Aiyuk trade saga.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

