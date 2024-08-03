Watch: T.J. Watt Signs Baby At Friday Night Lights Practice

Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt is a man of the people within Steeler Nation.

Make that a man of babies, too.

Ahead of the annual Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium, Watt was out signing autographs for the waves of fans who showed up to catch a glimpse of the Black and Gold.

One of those autographs that Watt happened to sign, as captured on video by WPXI’s Shelby Cassesse, was of Watt signing a baby.

No, seriously. Take a look.

You know you’re big when you start SIGNING BABIES. https://t.co/yJ44Vov79x pic.twitter.com/1zRCY7BTNO — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) August 2, 2024

Sure enough, there’s Watt signing his jersey on a baby, all while smiling.

Pretty cool moment that the child will hopefully be able to look back on later in life and smile at.

For Watt, it’s just another moment he’ll recall in a remarkable career with the Steelers on and off the field. He’s taken a star turn as of late, starring in commercials, becoming one of the defensive faces of the league, and more.

He’s putting himself prominently into the NFL record books, too. Last season, Watt led the NFL with 19 sacks, becoming the fourth player in NFL history to have two 19-sack seasons in his career. Not only that, Watt became the first player in NFL history to lead the NFL in sacks three separate seasons since the stat became official in 1982.

During the 2023 season, Watt also set the Steelers’ record for sacks in a career, doing so in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns, sacking Deshaun Watson on Monday Night Football. He also passed his older brother, J.J. ,for most sacks in the first 100 games, putting him behind only Reggie White in that category.

On top of that, Watt was voted the No. 8 player in the NFL on Friday night in the NFL’s Top 100, rewarding him for his huge season.

He’s poised for a monster 2024 season after being overlooked in the Defensive Player of the Year voting, losing to Cleveland’s Myles Garrett in a bit of a puzzling vote. Determined to claim what is rightfully his once again could lead to an even bigger season ahead for Watt in his age 30 season.

That baby better hold onto that autograph.