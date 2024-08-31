Watch: My Favorite Arthur Smith Preseason Play Calls

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers preseason by reviewing and breaking down several of my favorite Arthur Smith calls in his first few games as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Focusing mostly on the pass game, we do also discuss one true one concept and several of his RPOs (and RPRs) from the summer.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

