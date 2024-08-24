Watch: Cam Sutton Notches INT Against Former Team, Punts Ball Into Stands

Cam Sutton is happy to make a play against his former team. Late in the third quarter of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, Sutton intercepted a Hendon Hooker throw off a tip. Running it back down the right sideline, Sutton eventually went out of bounds. Celebrating, he punted the ball into the 12th row of the bleachers.

An emergency holder, Sutton evidently can also be used as a punter in a pinch. That’s pretty good form. No word on the hangtime.

Unfortunately, that move might cost Sutton some money. Per the NFL rulebook, throwing or punting the ball into the stands amounts to a nearly $8,000 fine for a first offense.

Here’s an up-close look at it.

Sutton faced the team he spent last year with. Signing a three-year deal with the Lions before the 2023 season, Sutton struggled in his only year with the team.

Following an offseason arrest warrant for domestic battery, the Lions released him in March. The Steelers signed him in June, Mike Tomlin telling reporters they did their due diligence and were comfortable with the signing based on their history with Sutton. Pittsburgh drafted Sutton in 2017, the Tennessee product spending his first six NFL seasons with the Steelers.

This will be the last time Sutton steps inside a stadium for awhile. His season will begin with an eight-game suspension. Come Tuesday when the Steelers trim their roster from 91 to 53, Sutton will revert to the Reserve/Suspended list and can’t be around the team facility. After the first month, he’ll be allowed to rejoin the team and attend meetings and work out in the weight room. His first game back will be Week 10 against the Washington Commanders following the Steelers’ Week 9 bye.