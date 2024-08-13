Watch: C Zach Frazier Has Impressive NFL Debut

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re talking about Pittsburgh Steelers C Zach Frazier and his NFL debut in Friday night’s preseason game against the Houston Texans. We examine his reps through the All-22 to discuss where he thrived and a couple areas of his game that need improvement. But the overall takeaway is a fine performance from Frazier as he puts the heat on Nate Herbig for the starting center gig.

