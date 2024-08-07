Van Jefferson Not Surprised By George Pickens’ Spectacular Catch Ability: ‘He’s A Freak’

George Pickens is still the Pittsburgh Steelers’ number-one wide receiver as of this moment, and that isn’t a bad thing. While the Steelers could make a move to trade for a receiver, at the moment, Pickens is still the number one guy. Despite poor quarterback play and awful play calling since he entered the NFL, Pickens has still shown everyone why he can be a special receiver in this league. With better quarterbacks throwing him the ball this year, Pickens should look even better. While he’s only recently joined the team, Van Jefferson seems to already know that Pickens is an exceptional receiver.

In a video on Twitter from Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Jefferson was asked about Pickens making another spectacular one-handed catch in practice today.

“He’s a freak. He’s amazing,” Jefferson said. “Stuff like that is routine for him. He just does it on the daily. It’s no surprise to us. It’s great to see, and as teammates, we’re just like, ‘Dang, how did he catch that?’ That’s just normal. Everybody’s seen that throughout his career.”

Van Jefferson on fellow Steelers WR George Pickens having another one-handed catch at practice Wednesday: “That’s George. He’s a freak.” pic.twitter.com/ajWEBABstF — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) August 7, 2024

Pickens has only played in two seasons so far, but he already has a long list of unbelievable catches under his belt. He is a bigger receiver, so it feels obvious that he would be good at making strong catches, but his ability to contort his body and track the football down in the air is special. When the Steelers have needed an explosive play, they’ve called upon Pickens.

Both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields should use that ability to its fullest potential. Wilson’s greatest skill is throwing the deep ball, which should make him and Pickens a perfect match. When Wilson was in Seattle and Denver, he had great success throwing to bigger-bodied receivers like DK Metcalf and Courtland Sutton. Although Metcalf and Sutton are a little bigger than Pickens on paper, his ability to make the impossible possible should put him in line for success with Wilson.

Just as well, so far in camp, Fields and Pickens have seemed to be developing a nice rapport. Fields is similar to Wilson in that his ability to throw down the field is one of his best traits. He’s also familiar with Pickens from before either of them was even in the NFL, giving the two of them a good, established relationship.

While Fields might not be the starter yet, if he does get in a game, he and Pickens should be on the same page. Either way, both quarterbacks should be primed to take advantage of Pickens’ freak talent. Jefferson has been in Pittsburgh just as long as either of them, and he seems to have a good idea of what kind of talent Pickens has. You can bet that means the quarterbacks know it, too. It’s just a matter of whether he’ll have a solidified running mate as the number two receiver.