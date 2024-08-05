Van Jefferson: Justin Fields ‘Coming In And Showing Everyone What He Can Do’

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Van Jefferson has gotten to see QB Justin Fields a lot more than expected in training camp. Jefferson has been running with the first-team offense plenty in a competition for the second wide receiver spot behind George Pickens. Pittsburgh Post-Gazette insider Ray Fittipaldo believes that Jefferson has proven himself worthy of that spot.

So it’s expected that Jefferson would have plenty of reps with the quarterback getting the majority of the first-team snaps. That was supposed to be Russell Wilson. Then a calf injury flipped the quarterback script on its head, so Jefferson has caught more than a few passes from Fields. How does he feel about what he’s seen from Fields?

“Justin’s doing great,” Jefferson said per video from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I think he’s taken on this role very strong. I think he’s coming in and showing everyone what he can do and know the progress that he’s made. And the connection that we built in Atlanta, me and him was throwing in the offseason and picking different parks to go to and throw. Definitely forming that connection over the offseason but it’s just growing out here. He’s doing a great job.”

It’s not the first time that we’ve heard Fields has impressed on the field at Saint Vincent College. Albert Breer wrote about Fields in MMQB, saying that he’s not ruling out Fields being the Steelers’ starting quarterback.

But it’s one thing for visitors and media people to talk about that. That talk has been happening all offseason. It’s another thing to hear a teammate talking about growth and progress. Yet that’s exactly what Jefferson is doing here.

Jefferson is in the midst of a competition to prove himself worthy of starting and is watching Fields do the same thing. It’s made an impact on Jefferson.

Jefferson also has been working with Fields starting earlier in the offseason. So he’s gotten a close-up view of the progress Fields has made since the team took the field at training camp.

And Jefferson isn’t the only wide receiver speaking highly of Fields. George Pickens and Justin Fields go way back to high school, playing only a couple of hours away from one another. They’ve known each other for years, and they’re finally getting to play together. Fields is impressed with Pickens, and the feeling is mutual.

There is still plenty of football to be played in Latrobe, Pa., and throughout preseason before the Steelers start their regular season. So there is plenty of time for Wilson to recover and get his reps in with the first-team offense.

But the top receivers in Pittsburgh seem to be pretty impressed with Justin Fields’ performance so far.