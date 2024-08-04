Van Jefferson Focused On Proving Consistency In Push For WR2 Role

Leading up to the start of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, there was quite a bit of noise about the concerns at the wide receiver position behind presumed WR1 George Pickens.

After the Steelers traded away Diontae Johnson in the offseason in a deal for cornerback Donte Jackson from the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh never adequately replaced Johnson’s skillset and production, leading to those concerns.

Through the first week and a half of training camp though, veteran receiver Van Jefferson is doing all he can do to try and quiet those concerns.

Jefferson, who signed with the Steelers on a one-year deal on March 15, has hit the ground running in training camp in new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme, taking advantage of his experience in the scheme in the second half of last season to put himself in the WR2 discussion for the Steelers.

The veteran receiver, who won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, has made some plays in training camp down the field, opening some eyes and showing off his intriguing abilities that made him a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

With some good days behind him in training camp and the future looking promising in the Black and Gold, Van Jefferson — who spoke to reporters Sunday after practice — is focused on showing his consistency in the battle for the WR2 role.

“I just gotta prove my consistency, just prove I can come out here and do this on a daily basis,” Jefferson said to reporters, according to video via YardBarker’s Aaron Becker on Twitter. “Obviously, a lot of great competition out here with the guys in the room, but at the end of the day, it’s just coming out here and competing, doing the best that I can and earning the trust in my coaches and teammates, and most importantly my quarterbacks.”

So far, he’s earning the trust and praise of his coaches, teammates, and quarterbacks.

Van Jefferson was praised by head coach Mike Tomlin for having a “high floor” at the position while also having that consistency at the team is looking for. He’s established a strong connection with Justin Fields in the process, too, building off of the work the two put in during the offseason working on routes and timing.

That work has helped him make plays early in training camp, leading to him separating himself from the competition in the WR2 role. Not only that, Jefferson is trying to emulate former star receiver Antonio Brown and his work ethic by hitting the JUGS machine daily after practice to catch 300 balls a day.

So far, it’s helping Van Jefferson, who has made some notable plays in training camp, including hauling in a touchdown on Saturday in a team 11-on-11 session and also making a 25-yard grab downfield as well in a team session. He started camp with a bang, hauling in a deep ball from Fields down the left sideline, too, and has simply built on that fast start.

Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora wrote recently that Jefferson has all but solidified his roster spot and is firmly in the WR2 conversation.

“Jefferson has had a fine camp, showing good hands and making combat catches,” Kozora writes of Jefferson. “He’s a mix between Allen Robinson II, a versatile and able-blocker, and gotten some of the same work as Miles Boykin did, often used as the lone receiver in 13 personnel. But Jefferson is more athletic than Robinson and a more accomplished and better receiver than Boykin.”

It might not be flashy, but a steady presence like Jefferson, one that can force teams to avoid double-teaming George Pickens snap after snap, will be huge offensively. He’s been a productive receiver before in an explosive offense.

For his career, Van Jefferson has 113 receptions for 1,600 yards and 10 touchdowns. His best season came in 2021 when the Rams made a run to the Super Bowl. That year, Jefferson hauled in 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season and added another nine receptions for 102 yards in the playoffs.

“I just think that I bring confidence. I’m confident in my ability, confident in what I can do, Jefferson added, according to a video via Becker on Twitter. “Obviously, there’s been a lot that was said this offseason, but whatever happens, I’m just going to work, and that’s all I can do. At the end of the day, whatever the coaches want me to do, that’s what I’m here to do.