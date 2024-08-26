Two Steelers Among Preseason Sack Leaders

You can argue that preseason stats are meaningless. Rarely does a team’s overall performance translate to the regular season. There are different priorities in preseason games compared to the regular season. However, individual stats can be a sign of growth. They can also be a way for bubble players to make their case for the 53-man roster or the practice squad. So when two Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebackers make the list of preseason sack leaders, that’s notable.

LB Nick Herbig finished tied with Chicago Bears DE Daniel Hardy for the league lead with 3.5 sacks. Undrafted rookie LB Julius Welschof wasn’t far behind Herbig with 3 sacks. That left Welschof tied with four other players for third in the league.

Herbig may only be entering his second year in the NFL, but he’s already been making plays in limited action. He burst on the scene last preseason as a fourth-round pick and received a Pro Football Focus grade of 92.5. While he may not have played a ton in his rookie season, he made an impact at an incredibly high rate when he was on the field.

Herbig only rushed the passer 74 times in his rookie year, but he had 3 sacks, 8 total quarterback pressures and forced 2 fumbles. He then improved on his rookie preseason performance this summer, posting a 93.1 grade after a 2-sack performance against the Detroit Lions.

Herbig should have more chances to make an impact during his second season in the league. Markus Golden retired a week after the Steelers re-signed him this summer. That leaves a wide-open path for Herbig to be the first pass rusher off the bench behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke about Herbig after the Lions game, saying “he’s got an opportunity to be significant.” And if his preseason performance (and what we saw in limited snaps last year) is any indicator, he will be an impact rotational player.

We may have expected Herbig to show out this summer, but to see Welschof’s name on the list is a very pleasant surprise. Welschof’s path is unlike any other pass rusher on the Steelers’ roster. He is from Germany and did not start playing football until his teenage years. He played college football for four years at the University of Michigan before playing his fifth season at UNC Charlotte. That gave him an instant connection to his fellow pass rusher in Highsmith.

And despite a quiet training camp, Welschof got on the stat sheet starting in the second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Welschof recorded his first sack late in the game on third down for a crucial stop to get the ball back in the hands of the Steelers for a chance to win the game.

Welschof finished the preseason with 3 credited sacks, which is incredible for a player on his path. If the Steelers are sufficiently impressed with his work ethic and development, he could find himself on the practice squad. He won’t count against the limit due to his International player designation, either.

Despite the Steelers not winning a single preseason game this summer, both Herbig and Welschof made an impact on the field. It bodes well for both of their futures.