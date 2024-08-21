Is it too early to be concerned about Broderick Jones?

The Steelers traded up in the first round to draft Broderick Jones last year. He failed to win a starting job as a rookie, but took over at right tackle mid-season. The Steelers placed big expectations on him for a second-year jump and a move to left tackle, but so far, things are not working out as planned.

Through two preseason games, Jones remains at right tackle, though that is at least partly due to rookie Troy Fautanu’s MCL injury. He has said himself that he can’t think about left tackle until Fautanu returns, but that’s only one issue. The fact is he has struggled over the past two preseason games, and it’s hard to say how much is due to an injury that he is dealing with.

Right now, he is not playing like a starter, nor playing the position the Steelers drafted him to play. But is it too early to be concerned about Broderick Jones and where his career is going? On the whole, he played pretty well, and physically, at right tackle last year. Are his injuries holding him back, a short-term problem with the only fix being the passage of time?

The way things are headed, we can’t say that it won’t be Dan Moore Jr. and Troy Fautanu out there. Moore has arguably been the Steelers’ best tackle this offseason, so someone has to take his job. Of course, the Steelers have barely even played Broderick Jones at left tackle, making it hard to win the job.

But the way he has looked in-stadium so far this year, there is no guarantee that he could win it. Jones doesn’t look like he is ready to be out there Week 1 right now—but it’s not Week 1. Granted, we’re getting close, but there is still time, and another preseason test. If he looks much better against the Lions, we’ll all calm down. But if he struggles again, is it time to panic or to be patient?

