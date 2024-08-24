Tom’s Ten Takes – Steelers Vs. Lions

Following each game in the 2024 Steelers season I will once again be giving you my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes that are meant to shock the world. They will be instant reactions written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.

Pre-Season Week 3 vs Detroit Lions

1. One and Done – Russell Wilson is the starter. Playing just one series against the Lions’ reserves was the indication that the Steelers have seen enough. Justin Fields wasn’t bad, although he did have another miscommunication on the snap (didn’t look like it was his fault). Overall, the offense did not look good, but it is only preseason. I didn’t expect Arthur Smith to show his whole hand in the preseason.

Logistically, it would seem it would be easier to remove the veteran and put in the younger quarterback if Wilson falters during the season. Time to get behind Wilson and see what Smith can dial up.

2. Potential Versus Performance – I posted after the first preseason game that I think this offensive line has the potential to be really good, especially with the depth they have. And I still believe that. However, 10 sacks allowed in the three games is troublesome. Yes, it will take the line some time to jell with new members. Yes, the quarterback may be to blame for some of the sacks. But if the offensive line can’t get it together in a hurry it won’t matter who is playing quarterback.

3. The Battling LLLLs – Along the defensive line it looks like four guys are set for the roster. Cam Heyward, Keeanu Benton, Larry Ogunjobi and Montravius Adams. That leaves the four Ls probably fighting to for two spots. DeMarvin Leal has performed well in every preseason game, getting in the backfield often. Isaiahh Loudermilk has been good against the run with a couple tackles for a loss and also has a pass deflection.

Dean Lowry has shown a solid bull rush and two pass deflections. Logan Lee has been the least effective but has played out of position at nose tackle a lot (team player alert). I see Leal and Loudermilk as the keepers. Lowry will probably get waived and sign elsewhere and Lee will end up on the practice squad.

4. Splash Plays – A good sign from the offense was the splash plays. Yes, I know it was against reserves. Lighten up. Wilson had a 29-yard strike to George Pickens on the first drive. That drive finished with a 31-yard touchdown run by Cordarrelle Patterson with some nice blocks by Zach Frazier and Isaac Seumalo. A dart over the middle to MyCole Pruitt from Fields. Kyle Allen to Dez Fitzpatrick for 59 yards. If Allen could show the touch on his deep throws on all of his throws, he may have been a starter in this league. Small victories from the splash plays but good to see in the last tune-up.

5. Missing in the Middle – Shots to the middle of the field have been missing the past couple of years. Teams knew Pittsburgh rarely threw to the middle of the field. That aforementioned play from Fields to Pruitt was picture perfect. Play-action, get the linebackers to move and throw behind them. Smith loves his tight ends. I hope he loves the middle of the field just as much. More of these plays, please.

6. Three Players I Want to See More – Here are a few players who made some plays in the preseason and should make the team in one way, shape or form. I mentioned WR Dez Fitzpatrick last week and he didn’t let me down. Big catch down the sideline and a tackle on kick coverage.

Next is LB Jacoby Windmon. He showed nice burst to knife into the backfield, is a good tackler and was solid all around. Ryan Watts, the sixth-round pick, is switching from corner to safety. I like his size and physicality. Could match up with tight ends at some point. Maybe a gunner on punts. Lots of potential. Hopefully, the injury at the end of the game isn’t severe. Whether on the 53-man roster or practice squad they should be kept around.

7. Tested but Tested Enough? – Really pumped for Cory Trice Jr. This dude has fought through multiple injuries to get back onto the field. So good to see him play and play well, especially near the line of scrimmage. He had multiple tackles for a loss in the preseason and had a nice read on a screen in press coverage. I would have liked to have seen more of him being tested in the air. I don’t recall him getting many chances in the preseason games to defend passes. Was his coverage that good? Was it opposing offenses not throwing as much? I just wish we could have seen a few more plays with Trice in coverage.

8. Time to Go Shopping – Cut day is coming and Omar Khan will be on the hunt. There are a few positions where there definitely could be additions either by trade or from cuts made by other teams. Wide receiver, of course. We’ve had the possible trade drama over summer but I’m not counting on that. Backup center is now a need with Nate Herbig on the injured list. Outside and slot cornerback are other spots where the Steelers could find some veteran depth. I’ll throw in a more athletic tight end as well.

9. Uncovered Kicks – Another week of dynamic kickoffs and another week of struggles by the Steelers. At one point, I thought they were lining up in the wrong spot because it took so long for them to come into picture. They really struggled to get off the Lions’ blocks leading to above average returns. There are two weeks to work on this before the regular season. Hopefully, they’ll have something better schemed up come Week 1.

10. Is a Tough Schedule A Good Thing? – Based on the 2023 records of the 2024 opposing teams, the Steelers have the NFL’s third-toughest schedule. That doesn’t necessarily mean anything as every team has changed since last season. However, looking at the schedule, particularly the final eight games, and there’s no question the schedule is tough. We know this team has a history of playing down to opponents with poor records. No need to dwell on that heartache.

If the opposite is true, the Steelers playing up to opponents with a good record, this schedule could actually be a good thing. I’m trying to find a positive going into this season so let’s just go with this theory until it is proven wrong.