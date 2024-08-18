Tom’s Ten Takes – Steelers Vs. Bills

Following each game in the 2024 Steelers season I will again be giving you my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes that are meant to shock the world. They will be reactions to the game written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.

Preseason Week 1 vs Buffalo Bills

1. “WOOF” – Tyler Wise – When speaking of first-half takeaways of the Steelers’ offense this was the quote from the venerable Steelers Depot contributor. Hard to disagree with him. After last year’s offensive performance in the preseason and subsequent performance in the regular season I won’t get too high or too low ever again in the preseason. The Steelers had as many points as sacks allowed.

It took five series before Russell Wilson threw the ball more than five yards downfield. The longest reception was 12 yards. Jaylen Warren hurt his hamstring. Broderick Jones looked overmatched. Woof pretty much covers it.

2. Herbig Time Performance – With T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith not playing, Nick Herbig got the start and was impressive. In the first quarter, he looped inside to get a sack on former Steeler Mitch Trubisky. He added a half sack when Larry Ogunjobi slipped off the quarterback. He had two tackles on special teams and a quick stop in coverage. Overall, his first quarter totaled five total tackles, a sack and half and a tackle for loss. He is cemented as the No. 3 outside linebacker and looks to be taking a step up from last season.

3. Situational Punting – I am wishing all the luck to Pressley Harvin III in San Francisco. I hope he can kick well enough to find a job. However, let’s all admire Cameron Johnston for a moment. One of Harvin’s downfalls was when the Steelers were backed up and needed a big kick, he rarely, if ever, did it. Johnston was launching the ball in this game and changing field position in the Steelers’ favor. Kicks of 49, 61, 65, and 64 helped flipped the field on the first four drives. With the offense looking like it may have some growing pains, field position is going to be important.

4. Odd Man Out? – The Steelers have essentially three starter-level tackles for two spots. The hope, by many, was that Broderick Jones would start at left tackle and Troy Fautanu at right tackle. However, through two games, Jones has struggled. He has an elbow issue that may be hindering him, and it is evident in his play.

If Fautanu’s knee injury is minor, the starters could be Dan Moore and Fautanu, leaving Jones the odd man out. It would be a bit of a surprise but at this moment, I can see that scenario playing out.

5. Making His Mark – After last week’s game I felt Mark Robinson was outplayed by Jacoby Windmon. Maybe Robinson felt the same. He looked like a different player this week. He looked quick and decisive against the run, cutting down runners at the point of attack. He had at least one tackle on special teams. And his nemesis, pass coverage, even showed improvement. They were coverages in the flat that I noticed, not really complex, but he was in good position. I’ll give him the advantage right now so Robinson vs. Windmon will be a competition to watch next week.

6. Odd Man Out Part 2 – After charting the offense last week, this popped in my head but wanted to see what would happen this week, and I don’t think it was drastically different. Connor Heyward could get the short stick in the tight end /fullback roster push. Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington are in. That leaves MyCole Pruitt, Heyward and Jack Colletto for two roster spots. Last week Pruitt had 17 first-half snaps, Heyward three and Colletto five.

I only noticed Heyward with a couple first-half snaps this week. I didn’t see Colletto at all, but he was used as the fullback last week on seven plays. Heyward hasn’t played a snap at fullback. Heyward has kick coverage teams on his resume, but will that be enough?

7. Quarterback Quandary – Russell Wilson played the first five drives and couldn’t muster much. The offensive line didn’t help but the Steelers were unable to move the ball until they improved slightly on his final drive after a turnover. Justin Fields’ production wasn’t much better, but he does have the running ability. The one difference in this game was the team looked to have more “life” when Fields was in. Fifteen points in eight quarters is abysmal.

My feeling right now is Fields is a better fit for the run-first, play-action offense Arthur Smith wants to run. To this point, neither is really moving the needle.

8. Dez He Have a Chance to Break Through? – Three total receptions for 64 yards aren’t that impressive by Dez Fitzpatrick. The two in this game showed nice concentration and the ability to adjust. First catching a ball behind him going to his left. Then working to the sideline in the scramble drill and catching a tipped ball while falling out of bounds and keeping his feet in. He had a special teams tackle tonight as well. That last receiver roster spot is open, and I think Scotty Miller may have the inside track, but keep an eye on Fitzpatrick.

9. Athletic Supporters – To play defensive back for the Steelers you have to be able to tackle in the run game. Joey Porter, Jr. had some struggles early last season but showed some improvement, and he had a nice run stop tonight. Ryan Watts, DeShon Elliott, Thomas Graham Jr. and Cory Trice Jr. have all shown they are buying in and doing their part. The role for Watts is going to grow throughout this season. I really like what I’m seeing from him.

10. Mix it Up, Fellas – The preseason is good to put the offense in different situations to see how it performs. Twice it seems the team decided to go for it on fourth down before third down was over. That is fine, I get it. Both times they ran the ball on third down. It is common in this scenario to see teams across the league take this approach. Run on third to go for it on fourth. However, it’s not a requirement. Get a little creative on third down and you don’t have to worry about fourth down.