Tomlin Wants To See Offense’s ‘Splash-Play Ability’ Translate To Field Versus Lions

All eyes are on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback position. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Russell Wilson will start the third and final preseason game versus the Detroit Lions. Not only is Wilson starting, but all healthy players will start the game. That should mean we get a glimpse of what the offense could look like versus the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.

But Tomlin wants to see more out of his offense versus the Lions. The starting offense has failed to find the end zone through two games. Only third-string QB Kyle Allen has thrown for a touchdown, and that came in the first preseason game.

“In the mindset that it’s a dry rehearsal, I want to see the fruit of the labor that I’ve seen out here on the practice field,” Tomlin said during his Thursday press conference per video from the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “We’ve had some really awesome practice days and shown really good consistency and fundamentals and splash-play ability. But I haven’t seen it in-stadium yet. So in a perfect world, I’d like to see that in the stadium before I move on to provide reps to some other guys that are trying to get a job for themselves.”

Tomlin is having to juggle a situation that was foreign in the NFL until recently. The third preseason game would be the dry rehearsal (or dress rehearsal) Tomlin referenced. Then the fourth game would be the last opportunity for players on the back end of the roster to make their case for a roster or practice squad spot.

With only three preseason games now, head coaches like Tomlin have to balance those two games into one. They want to get their starters that rehearsal while also giving other players opportunities. What makes it even harder for Tomlin are the offensive struggles through the Steelers’ first two preseason games.

Justin Fields started the first game, took two sacks, and had two fumbled center-quarterback exchanges. Wilson started the second preseason game and was sacked three times in his five drives. When he did manage to throw the ball, he only managed 4.7 yards per attempt despite completing eight of his 10 pass attempts.

Fields came on in relief and did manage two big plays, including a big run and “a hell of a throw” where he avoided a sack and found WR Dez Fitzpatrick. But those types of play have been few and far between no matter who is under center.

Tomlin wants to see that change and quickly versus the Lions. Wilson having a big game would cement his status as the starting quarterback for Week 1. A quality performance would give the offense confidence ahead of Week 1. It would also allow Tomlin to get a longer look at players in battles for depth spots on the roster.

And it will hopefully give Steelers fans more confidence in the offense for the regular season.