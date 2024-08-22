Tomlin Doesn’t See It ‘Necessary’ To Get Cordarrelle Patterson Preseason Kick-Return Reps

Despite the NFL radically changing its kickoff rules, Mike Tomlin thinks it’ll be like riding a bike for Cordarrelle Patterson. You just don’t forget how to do it. Even if the bike is bigger or, sticking with the analogy of the change, if the wheels were suddenly squeezed much tighter.

The new-look of kickoffs have the coverage and return teams in tight, just five yards apart, to avoid the car crashes of full-speed collisions leading to head injuries and concussions. But Patterson’s role remains the same. Field the ball. Make a man miss. Create a splash play.

Despite being activated off NFI the day of the Steelers’ preseason opener against the Detroit Lions, Patterson hasn’t been used in the kick-return game. He didn’t get reps there in training camp and wasn’t back there for the second exhibition contest against the Buffalo Bills. While that might seem alarming given that Patterson was signed primarily for his return work, Tomlin says that’s all by design.

“I don’t know that that’s necessary,” Tomlin said during a Thursday press conference when asked if he wants to see Patterson back there for the preseason finale. “I think his resume is as extended as anybody’s on the planet in that space, and I might be more apt to see those that I know less about. Again, that’s a component of balancing the three preseason game model with the four preseason game model.”

Patterson is arguably the greatest returner in NFL history with a record nine kick-return touchdowns. Only two others in history have more than seven. He also ranks third in league history in kick return average of 29.3 yards, trailing only the great Gale Sayers and underrated Steeler Lynn Chandnois. It makes his preseason evaluation less impactful, despite the new rules and his newness to the team. And the truncated preseason from four to three games puts the squeeze on every aspect of reps and evaluation.

Still, it would be preferable to get at least one return under his belt to warm him up before heading into Atlanta. Instead, the team has used the likes of QB John Rhys Plumlee and a handful of running backs, including Jonathan Ward and La’Mical Perine. None of those players are likely to make the 53-man roster, leaving an open question as to who will align in the “landing zone” opposite Patterson, NFL rules stating two players who must be there. RB Jaylen Warren is a logical candidate though his hamstring injury complicates things. Receivers like Calvin Austin III and Scotty Miller are also candidates.

Patterson’s biggest impact in the final could come at running back knowing Warren is doubtful to play and Najee Harris may not get much burn. Patterson caught one pass and had one carry against Buffalo.

While Patterson’s first return might not happen until Sept. 8, it’ll at least occur in a familiar place. In Atlanta, the city he called home for the previous three seasons.