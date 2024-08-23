Three Steelers Games Are The Most Sought-After Tickets For The 2024 Season

Anytime the Pittsburgh Steelers hit the road during the NFL season, you expect to see masses waving Terrible Towels. The Steelers faithful are legendary for supporting the team wherever it plays. That support comes both at Acrisure Stadium and in opponents’ stadiums.

That’s a big part of the reason why the Steelers are part of the three most in-demand games of the 2024 NFL season. Based on StubHub’s data for cumulative ticket sales, the Steelers are also the third-most in-demand team in the league.

So what is the most in-demand game in the league, according to StubHub this season?

“The highest in-demand game is the Steelers’ home game against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 6,” Ryan Morik of FoxBusiness wrote. “While the second-highest is their game against the Raiders in Las Vegas the following week.”

There is no surprise that the Cowboys coming to Pittsburgh is the most sought-after ticket in the NFL this season. Fans rarely get the chance to experience a matchup between these two historic teams. And the Cowboys are the most in-demand team for tickets per StubHub for the 2024 season.

Then the following week, the Steelers head west to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders. People are snapping up Raiders tickets, making them the second-most sought-after ticket in the league. But people living outside of Nevada are purchasing 89 percent of all Raiders tickets. Guess everyone wants a chance to experience Vegas while in town for a football game.

Last year, Steelers fans took over the stadium in Vegas for the Steelers-Raiders contest early in the season. That should happen once again in 2024.

I may have been generous to the Raiders. Easier to tell when the towels get going. https://t.co/cLQwhfCRbN pic.twitter.com/AmUIHAZGJs — Ross McCorkle (@Ross_McCorkle) September 24, 2023

Oh, and the third-most in-demand game of the NFL season? The Steelers’ season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. How often do people get to see a former head coach back in town with a rival team? That’s exactly what fans will see when former Falcons head coach Arthur Smith returns to Atlanta as the Steelers’ offensive coordinator.

Falcons fans are probably still bitter toward their former coach over how things went during his three years in charge. Steelers WR George Pickens likes what he sees from Smith’s offense, saying it’s geared toward generating and then taking advantage of mismatches. This game will be the first chance for Steelers fans to see Smith’s offense in a game that matters. So it makes sense that people want to be there.

So if you haven’t gotten tickets yet for a Steelers game, especially one of these three, you’ll want to act quickly. Tickets are going to be expensive and hard to find.