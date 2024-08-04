Three Dogs, One Bone: Isaiahh Loudermilk, Logan Lee, And Dean Lowry Have Their Eyes Set On Final DE Spot

Reintroducing a series started last summer highlighting training camp battles at specific positions on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster as two players battle for the final roster spot on the depth chart. Today, we examine the defensive end battle with three names, including Logan Lee, Isaiahh Loudermilk, and Dean Lowry.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have managed to shore up their defensive line with notable depth this offseason, having multiple contributors behind their entrenched starters, including Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, and Keeanu Benton. The team rolled over the likes of Montravius Adams, Isaiahh Loudermilk, DeMarvin Leal, and Breiden Fehoko from last season while bringing in free agent DL Dean Lowry this offseason while also drafting Iowa DL Logan Lee in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

As mentioned above, the top three guys have their spots locked up, with Adams likely retaining the backup NT spot behind Benton. Leal was very much on the bubble coming into camp, but with his performance to date and the fact that he has two years left on his rookie deal at only 24 years old, he likely has a good chance of making the roster and getting one more opportunity this season in Pittsburgh.

That leaves just one roster spot left if Pittsburgh wants to keep six defensive linemen, as has become custom over the years. They could opt to keep seven like they did last season, but given the excess depth on the offensive line, linebacker, and secondary, we could see Pittsburgh opt to go back to keeping just six.

Fehoko was cut last season and bounced on and off the practice squad, leaving Lee, Lowry, and Loudermilk as the defensive ends battling for the other backup DE position opposite Leal on Pittsburgh’s depth chart.

Lee, Lowry, and Loudermilk make sensible competition, as they are known for being more run stuffers than athletic pass rushers like Leal. Still, Lowry has proven that he can get after the quarterback during his time in the league, amassing 15.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss in eight seasons. He also has 84 starts under his belt, bringing far more experience to the equation than Loudermilk.

Still, Lowry just turned 30 years old and is currently on the PUP list as he continues to rehab from a torn pectoral in November and has yet to practice. Loudermilk, on the other hand, has been in Pittsburgh since the team drafted him in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He has failed to develop into a meaningful pass rusher, playing mostly on early downs as a rotational player to stop the run. He possesses good size like Lowry and can get his hands up into passing lanes, but he hasn’t averaged more than 18% of the defensive snaps the last two seasons, seeing the field mostly when Heyward was on injured reserve last season.

Lee is the newcomer to the group who also made a name for himself more as a run stuffer than a pass rusher during his time with the Hawkeyes, playing with brute strength and power while possessing good size but below-average arm length. While Lee is limited as a pass rusher, he still shows flashes to a greater extent than Loudermilk did coming out of college, having the effort and motor to get clean-up sacks. He has shown flashes in camp while also getting into some scrums, competing for a roster spot as a late-round pick not guaranteed to make the roster.

Lowry needs to get on the field sooner rather than later to prove he deserves to stay on the roster into the regular season, while Loudermilk and Lee will likely be competing to see who has a better preseason to earn a roster spot. It will be an intriguing battle to watch how the bottom of Pittsburgh’s DL room shakes out, being a position to watch throughout preseason play.