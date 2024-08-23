The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Third Preseason Game, Roster Bubble Players, Mike Tomlin Presser & More

Season 15, Episode 14 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the notable things that Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin had to say during his Thursday press conference. We also talk a little about the injury status of several players ahead of the team’s Saturday road preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

With the third and final preseason game of 2024 now on tap for the Steelers, Alex and I preview that contest from several aspects. We talk about which roster bubble players this Saturday preseason game means the most for and we go over a list of players we are most excited to watch against the Lions.

The Steelers had another injury settlement adjustment made to their 2024 salary cap number so Alex and I make sure to hit on that topic. We also go over where the Steelers sit with their team cap number.

Steelers QB Russell Wilson recently had a media session, so Alex and I parse a little bit of that. There is also a little banter about the supposed quarterback battle heading into the preseason finale, so we make clear where we both stand on that topic.

Alex recently wrote about several outside gunner candidates that the Steelers should consider once cuts around the NFL are made so we go over that list of players he compiled.

Might San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk wind up being traded to the Washington Commanders? Alex and I go over the plausibility of that happening as well as everything else being speculated about concerning Aiyuk.

This 92-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things out by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

