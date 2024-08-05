The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Starting QB Battle, Cole Holcomb Split Contract, O-Line Predictions & More

Season 15, Episode 6 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday episode, Alex Kozora and I start by discussing the overall health of the Pittsburgh Steelers on their second off day of 2024 training camp.

On the heels of six consecutive training camp practices, Alex and I discuss the Steelers’ starting quarterback battle at this point and if there really is one at all. We talk about QB Russell Wilson not yet practicing fully, the nice stretch of six practices that QB Justin Fields put together and what HC Mike Tomlin recently told Kay Adams about the supposed competition the team has or is having at the key position.

Should Wilson indeed wind up being the team’s starter for Week 1, which is something Alex and I both think will happen, will Tomlin be hesitant to make an early-season change if things aren’t going great at the quarterback position? We attempt to answer that question and also address concerns related to any potential fallout there might be to the Steelers getting Fields on the field in limited situations should he indeed open the regular season as the backup to Wilson.

After discussing the situation the Steelers might face in 2024 with ILB Cole Holcomb quite thoroughly during our Friday podcast episode, news has since surfaced that the team has renegotiated his contract to add split-salary language and guarantees. Alex and I discuss exactly what has transpired with Holcomb’s contract and what that likely means for him heading into the 2024 regular season.

Alex and I then discuss a few things related to training camp practices this past week and we spend a lot of time talking about running backs and the offensive line. We discuss how RB Najee Harris has handled training camp and whether RB Jaylen Warren will get more goal-line work in 2024. We also talk about how the starting offensive line is trending for Week 1 ahead of the team’s first preseason game on Friday.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 84-minute episode, and we close things out by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

