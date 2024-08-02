Season 15, Episode 5 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday episode, Alex Kozora and I start by discussing our early thoughts on the new kickoff rule on the heels of the first preseason game of 2024 being played Thursday night in Canton, Ohio.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran OLB Markus Golden on Thursday and with him being a familiar face, we discuss what his addition means and if he should be considered a lock to make the 53-man roster moving forward. We also discuss the trickle-down effect of Golden’s signing as it relates to other players at both the outside and inside linebacker positions potentially making the 53-man roster.

With the immediate outlook for ILB Cole Holcomb not being great based on a recent media report, Alex and I examine the possibility of the veteran being cut this summer. We also discuss Reserve/PUP being an option for Holcomb and what role he would presumably have should he ultimately be on the Steelers’ 53-man roster.

Ahead of the annual Friday Night Lights practice, Alex and I recap the health of the Steelers after seven training camp practices.

On Friday, Alex revealed five players who he thinks have increased their roster chances through seven training camp practices, and we fully discuss each of them.

Steelers OC Arthus Smith talked to the media after Thursday’s training camp practice, so Alex and I discussed a few notable things that he said.

We spent a little time late in this show updating the latest news on the NFL Sunday Ticket class action lawsuit. We also talk a little about the Steelers’ 2024 sack total over/under betting number.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 90-minute episode, and we close things out by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Signing OLB Markus Golden, Future Of ILB Cole Holcomb, Players Helping Roster Odds & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8015028101

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 5 of Season 15 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n