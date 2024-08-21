The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Recent Transactions, 53-Man Roster Predictions, Broderick Jones Comments & More

Season 15, Episode 13 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers’ transactions since our last show and that includes the team placing OL Nate Herbig on the Reserve/Injured list.

With Herbig now out for the season, Alex and I discuss which player might ultimately win the backup center job behind rookie starter Zach Frazier. We go over some snaps counts from all involved in this segment as well.

A few injury settlement amounts are beginning to surface as of Wednesday morning, so Alex and I make that a topic for a little bit early in this show.

On Tuesday, HC Mike Tomlin, OC Arthur Smith, and DC Teryl Austin all talked to the media so Alex and I recap all the talking points to come out of those sessions.

Steelers T Broderick Jones also talked to the media for a bit on Tuesday, so we make sure to parse the comments he made about his poor preseason play and his overall health. We discuss the possibility of Jones not being a starter to open the 2024 regular season as well.

With our latest 53-man roster predictions now posted on the site, Alex and I compare and contrast our choices. We go over each position group and explain why we kept some players over other players. We also discuss a few practice squad candidates as well.

Might rookie WR Roman Wilson start the 2024 regular season on the Reserve/Injured list? It’s a plausible notion that we discuss during this show.

This 91-minute episode also has discussion of several other minor topics not noted, and we close by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

