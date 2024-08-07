The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Possibly Trading For WR Brandon Aiyuk, Timeline Recap Of Media Reports & More

Season 15, Episode 7 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday episode, which was recorded late Tuesday night, Alex Kozora and I dive into the possibility of the Pittsburgh Steelers being the team to land San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk in the extremely near future.

This show is predominantly all about Aiyuk. We go through the timeline of reports concerning Aiyuk and the teams reportedly interested in trading for that essentially heated back up on Tuesday and flowed into Wednesday afternoon and evening.

We discuss all aspects of what a trade of Aiyuk to either the Steelers, Cleveland Browns, or New England Patriots might look like. We also discuss Aiyuk’s leverage and if the 49ers have any chance of keeping him in San Francisco.

We talk about possible players the Steelers might be asked to include as compensation for Aiyuk as well.

As part of us winding this show down, Alex and I rate our optimism when it comes to the Steelers potentially being the team to land Aiyuk.

Late in this show, near the very end, the news breaks from Adam Schefter that the Patriots are pulling out of trade talks for Aiyuk, so you get our raw reactions of that news.

We briefly hit on the Steelers’ first preseason depth chart being released on Wednesday to end things.

