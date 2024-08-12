The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers First Preseason Game Recap, Injuries, Transactions, Taxing Of WR Brandon Aiyuk & More

Season 15, Episode 9 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday episode, which was recorded late Sunday night, Alex Kozora and I get right to recapping the several transactions that the Pittsburgh Steelers have made since our last full show. We discuss OLB Markus Golden suddenly retiring and what that means for the roster. There are a bunch of transactions to recap so we roll through them all as quickly as possible.

With the Steelers first preseason game now behind us, Alex and I discuss the health of the team heading into Monday. We go over the knee sprain sustained by rookie OT Troy Fautanu in the preseason opener and what that might mean when it comes to his chances of being a starter for the regular season opener. We make sure to go over all injuries in this segment of the show.

The Steelers lost their preseason opener to the Houston Texans Friday night. With some tape homework now done, Alex and I go about fully recapping everything that happened in that contest.

We go over the play of quarterbacks Justin Fields and Kyle Allen to start with. We then recap the mistakes made on offense, as well as the good plays, formations, the play calling by new OC Arthur Smith and more. We attempt to roll through all of the position groups on offense and make sure to spend extra time on the play of the rookies.

Alex and I flip over to recap the play of the Steelers defense on Friday night and who all stood out on that side of the football. We go through all of the position groups and highlight big plays and some poor plays.

While the special teams aspect of the Friday night game wasn’t all that exciting, we make sure to add some analysis on that phase of the game. We also discuss several snap count totals from the Friday night game late in this show.

Will California state income tax laws play any role in the contract negotiations between San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk and the team? How much relevance do state income taxes have in contract talks and decision making? We address that topic late in this show thanks to a reader email that we received asking us to go down this particular rabbit hole.

This 96-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things out by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

