Season 15, Episode 8 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday episode, Alex Kozora and I preview the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first preseason game of 2024, which will take place tonight at Acrisure Stadium against the Houston Texans.

Alex and I review the list of players who will sit out Friday night and others who might be deemed questionable to play. We also discuss key things that Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said about the first preseason game on Wednesday during his most recent press conference.

Alex and I go over what we expect to see Friday night in terms of positional groups and rotations, including the offensive line units. We also discuss the key things we’ll be looking for out of quarterback Justin Fields against the Texans.

There is an extensive list of players that Alex and I are excited to see play on Friday night, so we recap why with each of them. We also talk about watching the new kickoff rule in action Friday night. Other special team’s notes are covered during this episode as well.

After fully previewing the Friday night preseason game against the Texans, Alex and I update the latest concerning the Steelers possibly trading for San Francisco 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk. We discuss the speculation that three teams could be in play when it comes to the Steelers possibly acquiring Aiyuk. We also discuss what a new contract might look like for Aiyuk should he ultimately land in Pittsburgh.

Would an acquisition of Aiyuk impact the Steelers’ chances of signing WR George Pickens to an extension next offseason? We briefly discuss that question a lot of people seem to have later in this show.

This 95-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things out by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers First Preseason Game Preview, Latest On Possible Trade For WR Brandon Aiyuk & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8264298041

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 6 of Season 15 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n