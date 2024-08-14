The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 53-Man Roster Predictions, Troy Fautanu Starting Report, Latest On Brandon Aiyuk & More

Season 15, Episode 10 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday episode, which was recorded late Tuesday night, Alex Kozora and I get right to recapping the several transactions that the Pittsburgh Steelers have made since our last full show. We also go over the overall health of the team heading into Wednesday’s training camp practice, the final one that will be open to the public this year.

We move on to discuss the report by Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that rookie OT Troy Fautanu will be a starter come the start of the regular season. Additionally, we discuss Dulac saying that Broderick Jones and Dan Moore Jr. will continue to battle for the starting left tackle position. We go deep into whether that makes sense and what the reaction will and should be if Moore beats out Jones and Fautanu starts at right tackle.

Unfortunately, there is still no finality yet when it comes to whether the San Francisco 49ers will trade WR Brandon Aiyuk to the Steelers or just re-sign him. Even so, Alex and I go about recapping the several reports on Aiyuk that surfaced throughout the day on Tuesday.

With the Steelers first preseason game of 2024 now behind us, Alex and I have both revised our 53-man roster predictions. We go over those predictions, the changes that each of us made and why, and more. We talk a lot about the offensive line and cornerback groups as part of us review our 53-man roster predictions.

This 80-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted, and we close things out by answering a few emails that we recently received from listeners.

