The Steelers’ Best (And Worst) PFF Grades Of The 2024 Preseason

Though a few NFL teams are finishing the preseason today, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ slate of exhibition contests are in the books. Meaning, we can see who graded out the best and worst over the past three games. Love them or hate them, Pro Football Focus offers a reference point to try to judge performance, even if we still love watching and breaking down the tape ourselves.

Per PFF here are the top-graded players on each side of the ball this year (minimum 20 snaps)

Highest-Graded Steelers (Offense)

1. WR Dez Fitzpatrick – 89.8

2. WR Jaray Jenkins – 86.9

3. TE MyCole Pruitt – 80.0

4. WR George Pickens – 76.7

5. TE Darnell Washington – 76.5

A skill position-heavy group for the offense. Fitzpatrick stood out in yesterday’s finale, making a 59-yard catch down the right sideline, breaking a tackle and gaining YAC. That may have pushed him over the edge and onto the roster. Still, Fitzpatrick is at the end of the Steelers’ 53-man receiver depth chart and his primary value comes on special teams. Despite seeing plenty of reps there, he graded out far worse.

Jenkins caught my attention throughout training camp, pulling away from the likes of Duece Watts and Jacob Copeland to see semi-regular playing time and production. Like Fitzpatrick, he caught a pass down the right sideline against the Detroit Lions for 17 yards. He could stick on the practice squad.

Pruitt spent most of the preseason blocking but reeled in a 22-yard pass down the middle from QB Justin Fields yesterday, setting up RB La’Mical Perine’s 1-yard touchdown. While he doesn’t possess the special teams value of TE Rodney Williams, Pruitt seems to be ahead of him for his blocking and offensive value under OC Arthur Smith. Pruitt has spent most of his career working under Smith.

Pickens had a strong preseason, displaying impressive YAC and coming up large with a 31-yard catch on 3rd and 11 Saturday. Combined with a strong training camp, he’s poised for a big season and should see more volume than he has the last two seasons now that he’s the unquestioned No. 1 receiver.

Similar to Pruitt, Washington spent the summer doing the dirty work. He didn’t receive a target in the preseason, let alone catch a pass, staying in for max protection on play-action and doing more pass blocking than his rookie season. He received a strong pass-block grade though was still dinged for his run blocking. Our eye test said he improved there.

Defensively, the top marks.

Highest-Graded Steelers (Defense)

1. OLB Nick Herbig – 93.1

2. NT Keeanu Benton – 87.3

3. DE Larry Ogunjobi – 84.4

4. CB Cory Trice Jr. – 81.1

5. CB Kalon Barnes – 77.1

Herbig was unstoppable this summer and earned an “elite” label from PFF. It was every bit deserved. Benton was nearly just as good, and the Lions couldn’t block either of them yesterday. We’ve been critical of Ogunjobi in the past but have sung his praises for the best camp he’s ever put in. Hopefully a sign of things to come.

Trice ramped up throughout the summer after losing his rookie year to a torn ACL. He wasn’t tested much downfield but was strong on underneath throws and used in dime packages. Barnes is out of the picture after being waived/injured at the end of camp so his mark doesn’t mean much anymore. S Miles Killebrew was right behind him.

What about the worst/lowest? Same 20-snap minimum.

Lowest-Graded Steelers (Offense)

1. OT Anderson Hardy – 39.5

2. OG Isaac Seumalo – 41.4

3. OG Tyler Beach – 41.4

4. OG James Daniels – 48.2

5. OG Joey Fisher – 49.1

Less comforting to see two starting offensive linemen on this list, especially the veteran guard tandem. It probably still doesn’t mean much but Pittsburgh will need Seumalo and Daniels to be sturdy all season. The other offensive linemen populated the Steelers’ third team and won’t make the 53. Maybe only one even makes the practice squad. We discussed Hardy’s struggles all camp and he felt like No. 91 on the roster. He or WR Jacob Copeland.

Lowest-Graded Steelers (Defense)

1. CB Kiondre Thomas – 37.7

2. DL Isaiahh Loudermilk – 40.1

3. EDGE Marcus Haynes – 45.5

4. ILB Payton Wilson – 46.0

5. CB Beanie Bishop Jr. – 48.3

Thomas saw most of his reps in yesterday’s finale and was targeted a ton in the second half. Loudermilk received decent marks for his pass rush, but PFF crushed him for his poor run defense. He enters cutdown day a little nervous. Haynes was a late add who only played versus Detroit.

Wilson received a low mark. On tape, his run defense was iffy, and he was too often taken out of gaps. But messy tackling was his biggest demerit along with poor coverage marks. Bishop was healthy enough to play against the Lions but didn’t see snaps into the second half and failed to stand out. It leaves Pittsburgh’s slot position unknown and leaving me to suggest Patrick Peterson as a Band-Aid.