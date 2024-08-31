The Steelers Are Heavy At DL. So What’s Their Plan?

With the dust settled along the Pittsburgh Steelers 53-man roster, it’s a good chance to take inventory of what the team has. And just like your pantry, sometimes you stock up on an item. For the Steelers, that’s at defensive line where the team kept a whopping eight – count ’em, eight – players on their initial 53. That’s four Pac-12’s!

The room consists of the usual suspects. Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Keeanu Benton, and Montravius Adams. All locks to make it and they compile a strong group. Heyward looks like his old self, Ogunjobi is having the best summer of his Steelers’ career, Benton is a budding stars, and Adams is a fine backup. Veteran signing Dean Lowry making the 53 also came as little surprise even if part of his summer was spent on PUP. DeMarvin Leal earned a spot with a strong summer and Isaiahh Loudermilk has steadied against the run.

That gave them seven. On its face, that’s heavier than their normal collection of six. Going to eight is unheard until this year when rookie Logan Lee’s inclusion completed the octuple. So what gives? Will Pittsburgh really roll with eight? Or is something else coming? Let’s break down the possibilities.

1. Logan Lee Heads To IR

The most likely outcome and one Dave Bryan brought up during Friday’s Terrible podcast. Lee missed the preseason finale with a presumed injury and placing him on IR now – or soon – would allow him to be designated to return after four weeks. That way, Lee can be designated to return.

The NFL did implement a rule change allowing two players to be placed on IR-to-return without initially making the 53 but those spots were occupied by OT Dylan Cook (foot) and EDGE Jeremiah Moon (unknown). Meaning, Lee couldn’t have also been designated that way. He had to do it the “old” way of making the initial 53.

Should this be the team’s course of action, they’ll be back down to seven defensive linemen and have an open spot on the 53-man roster. Lee will be eligible to return after the Colts’ game though depending on the severity of his injury, he could be out longer.

2. Steelers Sign An Outsider, Release A DL

Since Tuesday’s cutdown, the Steelers’ roster has been status quo. No waiver claims, no trades, no outside signings. But there’s no guarantee it stays that way. Pittsburgh could sign a vested veteran who didn’t pass through waivers. Perhaps that’s a defensive back or a gunner/special teamer.

In that case, they’d have to make a corresponding move to lift someone currently on the 53 and dumping a defensive lineman is most likely. And it would probably be Lee getting waived and signed to the practice squad (which is also full and would require a release there, too).

3. They Stand Pat

Surprising as it is, there’s nothing preventing the team from keeping eight defensive linemen. I didn’t expect it during Tuesday’s cutdowns and yet they constructed their roster that way. It’d be foolish to blindly assume a change will come, even if put the odds well above 50 percent.

Pittsburgh will need five inactives each week and they could simply not dress two of their linemen. Lee and Loudermilk are the most likely candidates. With QB Kyle Allen being the emergency third quarterback and let’s assume Isaac Seumalo is the other (though he could land on IR), that means only one other player has to be inactive for the Falcons’ game. The Steelers would have enough depth and flexibility to get through a game without feeling short on a position group.

The good news is we should soon get an answer. If Lee goes to IR, that should happen prior to Monday’s practice to have the healthiest group possible as Pittsburgh begins their work week. Ditto with signing anyone. They’d want that guy in the building at the start of the week to have maximum time learning the playbook and system.