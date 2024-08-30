The Brandon Aiyuk Saga Is Over. What’s Next For The Steelers?

On Thursday, WR Brandon Aiyuk reportedly agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract to remain with the San Francisco 49ers, leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers out in the cold. While the Steelers reportedly anticipated this as the most likely outcome, nevertheless, it’s officially time to move on. So, where do they go from here?

First and foremost, with the regular season fast approaching, it’s time to finish up the unfinished business. That means a contract extension for TE Pat Freiermuth as the highest priority, and revisiting Cameron Heyward’s situation. We might even get another deal — maybe for Najee Harris.

But that’s the boilerplate stuff, things that shouldn’t take long to work out. It’s likely that some of these contracts were in limbo pending an outcome with Brandon Aiyuk, to make sure they had the available assets to accommodate his initial contract before completing a new deal.

The good news is the Steelers worked all offseason without Aiyuk, so it’s not like they planned around him. The offense is what it is, and the top of the depth chart should be okay. George Pickens is the unquestioned star, and Van Jefferson can be a serviceable No. 2 target. Step three is injecting some human growth hormones into Roman Wilson’s ankle on the down-low. Let’s get that man going, because they’re going to need him.

Now that the Steelers know with absolute certainty that they aren’t landing Brandon Aiyuk, though, they can turn their attention in other directions. Just because they didn’t acquire Aiyuk doesn’t mean they can’t try to add some other wide receiver. And they can pursue options right up until the trade deadline, if that’s the approach they intend to take. Going with that approach, they can also evaluate the true need for another receiver.

One important thing to note is that the resolution of the Aiyuk saga crystalizes the variables of the Steelers’ future. They now know that they do not currently have a true No. 1 WR signed to a long-term contract. They have basically one year to figure out if George Pickens is that guy, because he will want a new deal in 2025, especially if he puts up any kind of numbers this season.

And if Pickens doesn’t shine this year, or he proves to be a headache, then the Steelers know they can start pivoting to search for a true No. 1 WR. It’s not as though George Pickens and Brandon Aiyuk were the only possibilities. They probably wouldn’t make a huge splash at the position in free agency. But it would put it in the first-round conversation, certainly.

As for the immediate future beyond picking through the trash heap, all the Steelers can do is move forward. They don’t know what they’re missing with Brandon Aiyuk because they never had him to miss. The only unknown variable is how much and how quickly Roman Wilson can contribute.

So, yeah. Minus Aiyuk, guys like Calvin Austin III and Scotty Miller are going to matter at some point this year. And they will matter immediately assuming Wilson doesn’t play in the opener. I wish I had something more encouraging for you, but I’m guessing you all braced for this a while ago. Brandon Aiyuk will not wear a Steelers uniform this season — and probably ever. Buy stock in Pat Freiermuth futures.