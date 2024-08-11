Teryl Austin Excited About DeMarvin Leal’s Growth In Camp: ‘He Can Be A Guy For Us’

Since DeMarvin Leal was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, he hasn’t made as much of an impact as most people would have hoped. After a rookie season that saw him working to adjust to the NFL, Leal didn’t take a noticeable jump last year. Although he was initially viewed as a defensive end, Leal has been more of a tweener since coming into the league, working as an outside linebacker at times. His lack of a true position has hurt his development, but defensive coordinator Teryl Austin believes this could be the year Leal finally takes a step forward.

“He’s had a really good camp, and I’m excited to see how that carries forward into the season because I think he can be a guy for us,” Austin told reporters Sunday before practice, per the team’s transcript. “He plays inside, he plays outside, he rushes, he covers, he does it all. I think some of the stuff we were excited about in year one, after year one, are really coming to light.”

Leal did shine in the preseason game against the Houston Texans, coming away with a sack. Coming into this offseason, Leal needed to show the team something. He wasn’t in immediate danger of being cut, but his roster spot also wasn’t guaranteed. Just as well, his contract will be up after the 2025 season, so if he wants to get a decent payday, he’ll need to make a significant jump this year.

Leal isn’t in line to start, but that could always change with injuries. He’s impressed throughout this offseason, losing weight and seeming to be more comfortable on the field. He’s also still seeing work at outside linebacker and defensive end, and that versatility creates more value for him as a player. It’s a trait Mike Tomlin loves, and it should let Leal see the field more this year.

With the recent retirement of Markus Golden, the Steelers are lacking in depth at outside linebacker. Perhaps Leal could be the answer to that problem. Although it doesn’t look like he’s made the full-time switch to linebacker, his presence could provide the team with more comfort with where that room is. Also, if there are any injuries at defensive end, Leal should hear his name called to step up.

Austin seems confident in Leal’s ability to be a more significant contributor this year, and that’s a development that would greatly benefit the Steelers. Cam Heyward is getting up there in age, and beyond second-year player Keeanu Benton, the rest of the defensive line room has question marks. Leal has an opportunity to stand out this year. He just has to seize it.