Teryl Austin Doesn’t ‘Think There’s A Pecking Order’ In CB Room Yet Beyond Starters

Despite making key additions in free agency and the draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers still had a long list of questions that needed answered entering training camp. One of the biggest is their depth at corner. Joey Porter Jr. will be the team’s No. 1 cornerback and Donte Jackson seems to have the No. 2 spot locked down. Beyond that, nothing is certain. There are multiple dogs fighting over a limited number of bones, as Mike Tomlin would say. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin seems to agree that the team still needs to see those guys fight it out a little more before making any decisions.

Austin was asked Sunday about his feelings on the depth at corner.

“I think that’s to be determined,” Austin said per transcripts provided by the team. “I don’t think there’s a pecking order right there. I think those guys are going to have to battle it out as we get through this process and it’ll shake itself out, but I think it’s a spirit of competition. I think all the guys are performing well, and a lot of that is just like we talked about with guys in that third and fourth position. Guys have got to be a special teams person as well.”

The competition can really be broken up into two parts: outside corners and inside corners. The starting inside corner spot seems to still be open, while both starting outside positions look to be secured by Porter and Jackson. As Any corner who wants to make the team as a reserve is going to need to be able to play on special teams.

Beanie Bishop Jr. seems to be the frontrunner for the starting nickel corner spot, but Tomlin made it clear that he hasn’t won the job yet. Grayland Arnold and Thomas Graham Jr. could still push him for that role. Austin has praised Bishop, but it’s clear in his comments here that what Tomlin said is true.

Outside corner has a few more players vying for spots on the 53-man roster. Cory Trice Jr., Darius Rush, Anthony Averett, and Kalon Barnes all make up the players fighting in that room. The Steelers seem interested by Trice’s potential, so he’s likely to make the team. Just as well, Cam Sutton should also make the roster, but he’s suspended for first half the season — he won’t count against the Steelers’ 53 during this time — so the team cannot count on him.

If Porter or Jackson get hurt, one of these players will need to step up and become a starter. The rest of the preseason should help determine who the winners of these battles are, but Austin seems to believe he’ll have some difficult decisions to make. Splash plays and value on special teams could end up being the difference for some of these players. It’s a tight race with no winner in sight yet.